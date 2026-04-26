Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $801,000 Stock Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 94.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 29,561 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its position in shares of Linde by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $510.30 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $495.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.75. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $387.78 and a 12 month high of $510.65. The company has a market capitalization of $236.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.02. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 17.81 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Linde's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde's dividend payout ratio is 43.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Linde from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho set a $525.00 price target on Linde in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Linde from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Linde from $550.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $527.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total transaction of $4,542,654.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,202.10. This trade represents a 29.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,257. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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