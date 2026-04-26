Segment Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total transaction of $16,895,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,352 shares of company stock valued at $59,173,070. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson upgraded AMD to Buy and raised its price target to $375, giving Wall Street a fresh bullish read and helping push momentum. DA Davidson upgrade

DA Davidson upgraded AMD to Buy and raised its price target to $375, giving Wall Street a fresh bullish read and helping push momentum. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s blowout quarter created a sector-wide rally that benefitted AMD (investors infer stronger CPU demand across hyperscalers), amplifying buying in AMD shares. CNBC: Intel halo lift

Intel’s blowout quarter created a sector-wide rally that benefitted AMD (investors infer stronger CPU demand across hyperscalers), amplifying buying in AMD shares. Positive Sentiment: Stifel and other firms have lifted targets and the launch of the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 (high-end CPU) strengthens AMD’s PC/gaming margins narrative—another demand/roadmap catalyst. Stifel target & Ryzen launch

Stifel and other firms have lifted targets and the launch of the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 (high-end CPU) strengthens AMD’s PC/gaming margins narrative—another demand/roadmap catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Broader chip-market momentum is strong (SOXX notched a record win streak), signaling sustained investor interest in semiconductors and amplifying flows into AMD. SOXX streak

Broader chip-market momentum is strong (SOXX notched a record win streak), signaling sustained investor interest in semiconductors and amplifying flows into AMD. Neutral Sentiment: ETF routes are highlighting AMD exposure—investors preferring diversified positions can use semiconductor ETFs (VanEck et al.) for indirect exposure. ETF exposure article

ETF routes are highlighting AMD exposure—investors preferring diversified positions can use semiconductor ETFs (VanEck et al.) for indirect exposure. Neutral Sentiment: GraniteShares’ YieldBOOST AMD ETF announced a weekly distribution; income-focused ETF products can attract a different buyer base but are not a direct signal on AMD fundamentals. GraniteShares distribution

GraniteShares’ YieldBOOST AMD ETF announced a weekly distribution; income-focused ETF products can attract a different buyer base but are not a direct signal on AMD fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling has been heavy recently (many disclosed sales, few/no buys), which some investors view as a cautionary signal on near-term positioning. QuiverQuant insider activity

Insider selling has been heavy recently (many disclosed sales, few/no buys), which some investors view as a cautionary signal on near-term positioning. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and risk warnings: several articles note AMD’s rich multiples and argue other AI-chip names may offer more upside—heightening the risk if earnings or guidance disappoint. Fool valuation caution

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $347.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $566.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.18, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $91.87 and a one year high of $352.99. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $221.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company's revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $296.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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