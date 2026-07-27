Sei Investments Co. Acquires 102,694 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,962 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 102,694 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of Zimmer Biomet worth $37,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 161,195 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $14,495,000 after buying an additional 13,883 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 460,178 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $41,379,000 after acquiring an additional 28,818 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 257.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,370 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 24,748 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 57,865 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 40,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,516 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company's stock.

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Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $91.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.90 and a 200 day moving average of $89.79. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.12 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet's payout ratio is 24.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $413,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,022.64. This represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $100.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBH

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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