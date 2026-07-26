Sei Investments Co. Acquires 1,774,178 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,666,201 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,774,178 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.38% of CNH Industrial worth $51,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,620,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 915,808 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 158,729 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 414,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 220,328 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in CNH Industrial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,108,081 shares of the company's stock worth $65,537,000 after buying an additional 360,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,064,650 shares of the company's stock worth $65,136,000 after buying an additional 97,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company's stock.

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CNH Industrial Stock Up 4.8%

NYSE CNH opened at $11.12 on Friday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The stock's 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.13%.CNH Industrial's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNH Industrial news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $490,140.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,926 shares in the company, valued at $728,610.38. This represents a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CNH shares. Barclays upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial set a $16.00 target price on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut CNH Industrial from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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