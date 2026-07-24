Sei Investments Co. Acquires 183,185 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,366 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 183,185 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.77% of TD SYNNEX worth $104,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 44.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.1% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $247.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company's fifty day moving average is $258.43 and its 200 day moving average is $205.35. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $139.23 and a 52 week high of $296.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.71. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $19.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. TD SYNNEX's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In related news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.97, for a total transaction of $1,214,850.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $4,503,934.89. This trade represents a 21.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $4,933,700. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting TD SYNNEX

Here are the key news stories impacting TD SYNNEX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its EPS estimates for TD SYNNEX across FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling stronger expected profitability and supporting the stock’s outlook.

Zacks Research raised its EPS estimates for TD SYNNEX across FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling stronger expected profitability and supporting the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: The biggest upgrade came in FY2028, where Zacks now sees $26.10 EPS versus a prior estimate of $17.40 , a notable jump that suggests much stronger long-term earnings power.

The biggest upgrade came in FY2028, where Zacks now sees versus a prior estimate of , a notable jump that suggests much stronger long-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Nearer-term estimates were also raised, including Q3 2026 EPS to $4.40 , Q4 2026 EPS to $4.37 , and FY2026 EPS to $17.96 , indicating improving fundamentals over the next several quarters.

Nearer-term estimates were also raised, including , , and , indicating improving fundamentals over the next several quarters. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also boosted its forecasts for FY2027 EPS to $20.53 and multiple quarterly estimates in 2027–2028, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum could remain strong. TD SYNNEX stock page

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TD SYNNEX from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $202.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

See Also

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