Sei Investments Co. Acquires 198,505 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 223.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,225 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 198,505 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of ASML worth $379,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 51,127 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $67,530,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of ASML by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,131 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $82,065,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus set a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,970.33.

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ASML Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,801.86 on Thursday. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,999.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $708.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,745.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1,518.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%.The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 42.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $2.1507 dividend. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's dividend payout ratio is 33.51%.

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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