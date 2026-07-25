Sei Investments Co. Acquires 200,905 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,534 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 200,905 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Marvell Technology worth $66,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of MRVL opened at $194.23 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $243.42 and its 200 day moving average is $153.16. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is 8.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $632,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,531.02. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total value of $2,819,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 227,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,208,407.68. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,542. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Marvell Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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