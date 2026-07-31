Sei Investments Co. Acquires 219,603 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY - Free Report) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,352 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 219,603 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.24% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $14,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.40%.The business had revenue of $358.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Magnolia Oil & Gas's dividend payout ratio is 38.37%.

More Magnolia Oil & Gas News

Here are the key news stories impacting Magnolia Oil & Gas this week:

Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, payable September 1 to shareholders of record August 10. The payout is approximately 9.1% higher than the previous $0.17 dividend and implies an annualized dividend of $0.72, or roughly a 2.9% yield. Magnolia Oil & Gas Board Declares Previously Announced 9 Percent Dividend Increase

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, payable September 1 to shareholders of record August 10. The payout is approximately 9.1% higher than the previous $0.17 dividend and implies an annualized dividend of $0.72, or roughly a 2.9% yield. Positive Sentiment: Truist upgraded MGY to “Buy,” citing an upbeat view of the company’s WildFire acquisition. The endorsement suggests the deal could strengthen Magnolia’s operating outlook and shareholder value. Magnolia Oil & Gas raised to Buy at Truist on upbeat view of WildFire acquisition

Truist upgraded to “Buy,” citing an upbeat view of the company’s WildFire acquisition. The endorsement suggests the deal could strengthen Magnolia’s operating outlook and shareholder value. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q2 2026 EPS forecast to $0.66 from $0.65, while a separate earnings preview highlighted expectations for earnings growth and the potential for a quarterly earnings beat. Magnolia Oil & Gas Earnings Expected to Grow

Zacks Research raised its Q2 2026 EPS forecast to $0.66 from $0.65, while a separate earnings preview highlighted expectations for earnings growth and the potential for a quarterly earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: A comparison with Topaz Resources reviews valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations. The analysis provides context for investors but does not introduce a specific new catalyst for Magnolia. Magnolia Oil & Gas and Topaz Resources Head-To-Head Analysis

A comparison with Topaz Resources reviews valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations. The analysis provides context for investors but does not introduce a specific new catalyst for Magnolia. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut its Q3 2027 EPS estimate to $0.58 from $0.64 and its Q2 2028 forecast to $0.55 from $0.56. The reductions could weigh on sentiment about Magnolia’s longer-term earnings trajectory, although Zacks maintains a “Hold” rating.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp NYSE: MGY is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore oil and gas assets in South Texas. Headquartered in Houston, the company concentrates its efforts on the Eagle Ford Shale, where it holds significant working interests in key producing counties.

The company's core operations center on horizontal drilling and multi-stage completions designed to extract light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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