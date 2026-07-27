Sei Investments Co. Acquires 231,926 Shares of Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ - Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396,191 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 231,926 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.31% of Invesco worth $35,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $563,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,767 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,850 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,046,667 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,407 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Invesco from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Invesco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invesco from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Invesco from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invesco

Invesco Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $29.91 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Invesco had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Invesco's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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