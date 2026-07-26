Sei Investments Co. Acquires 243,432 Shares of SLB Limited $SLB

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,212 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 243,432 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of SLB worth $51,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLB by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,455,878 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $7,156,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SLB by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,417,217 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,263,998,000 after buying an additional 799,218 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLB by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,006,438 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,072,844,000 after buying an additional 1,458,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SLB by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,095,243 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,423,716,000 after buying an additional 482,533 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLB by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,840,883 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,292,993,000 after buying an additional 510,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at SLB

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $108,660.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,056.49. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $2,998,832.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,111.78. This trade represents a 52.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SLB from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on SLB from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on SLB from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SLB from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SLB in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLB

SLB Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55. SLB Limited has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $58.82.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. SLB had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. SLB's payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Key Stories Impacting SLB

Here are the key news stories impacting SLB this week:

About SLB

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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