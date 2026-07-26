Sei Investments Co. Acquires 438,407 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 169.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,716 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 438,407 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Edison International worth $51,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Edison International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Edison International

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $79.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.38. Edison International has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Edison International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

See Also

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