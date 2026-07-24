Sei Investments Co. Acquires 60,340 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,712 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.32% of Cardinal Health worth $157,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Cardinal Health alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $225.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.49. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $137.75 and a one year high of $243.21.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 92.61% and a net margin of 0.62%.The firm had revenue of $60.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.5158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cardinal Health's payout ratio is 31.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Cardinal Health from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $250.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cardinal Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cardinal Health wasn't on the list.

While Cardinal Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here