Sei Investments Co. Acquires 777,612 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 163.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,253,806 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 777,612 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $115,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,229 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 26,728 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,137,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. DA Davidson set a $114.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $105,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,737,696. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $86.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.51. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.41 and a 200 day moving average of $91.76.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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