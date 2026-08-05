Sei Investments Co. Acquires 83,070 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,310 shares of the textile maker's stock after acquiring an additional 83,070 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.40% of Wolverine World Wide worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2,134.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $87,340.00. Following the sale, the director owned 54,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $860,727.76. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWW. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $448.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wolverine World Wide's payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

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