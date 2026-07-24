Sei Investments Co. Acquires 95,727 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,128 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 95,727 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $152,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $325.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The firm has a market cap of $324.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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