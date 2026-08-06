Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in EPR Properties $EPR

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,095 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 46,893 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of EPR Properties worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPR

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.15. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 35.45%.The firm had revenue of $196.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.410-5.570 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. EPR Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 119.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $792,780. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 6,692 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $413,498.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,028.93. This trade represents a 11.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,692 shares of company stock valued at $589,719. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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