Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Cabot Corporation $CBT

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 64,122 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 2.04% of Cabot worth $79,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cabot by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth about $5,531,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 79,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 15,669 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $49,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company's stock.

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Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of CBT stock opened at $90.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business's 50 day moving average is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cabot Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.30 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 7.97%.Cabot's quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Cabot Corporation will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.4725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Cabot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cabot from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $85.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cabot

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 1882 by Godfrey Lowell Cabot, the company has grown into a diversified manufacturer with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Cabot serves a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, and consumer products, supplying essential ingredients that enhance performance, durability and functionality.

The company operates two primary segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Materials.

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