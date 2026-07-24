Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572,931 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,197 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.24% of Corteva worth $131,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $88.74 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $89.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.50%.The business's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Corteva's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research raised Corteva from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. CICC Research upped their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Corteva from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.19.

View Our Latest Report on CTVA

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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