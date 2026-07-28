Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484,835 shares of the computer maker's stock after buying an additional 541,792 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of HP worth $28,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in HP by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company's stock.

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HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.99 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 581.36% and a net margin of 4.45%.The company's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. HP's payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $259,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,496. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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