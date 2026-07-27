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Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Domino's Pizza logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Sei Investments increased its Domino’s Pizza stake by 28.7% in the first quarter, holding 105,424 shares worth approximately $37.8 million. Institutional investors collectively own 94.63% of the company.
  • Domino’s reported quarterly revenue of $1.19 billion, up 4.3% year over year, but earnings per share of $4.07 missed the $4.17 consensus estimate.
  • Analyst sentiment remains a “Moderate Buy”, with a consensus price target of $402.16, although some firms have lowered targets or issued cautious outlooks. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.99, implying a 2.4% annual yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than Domino's Pizza.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,424 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Domino's Pizza worth $37,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Domino's Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Domino's Pizza by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

Key Domino's Pizza News

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Domino's Pizza (DPZ) to $350, signaling improved expectations for the stock. Wells Fargo & Company Raises Domino's Pizza NASDAQ: DPZ Price Target to $350.00
  • Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research reiterated a Buy rating on Domino's Pizza, reinforcing a favorable analyst outlook. Domino's Pizza NASDAQ: DPZ Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research
  • Positive Sentiment: Consensus analyst coverage remains supportive, with Domino's Pizza receiving an average “Moderate Buy” recommendation. Domino's Pizza Inc NASDAQ: DPZ Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts
  • Positive Sentiment: Several articles argue Domino's may still be undervalued or trading at an attractive earnings multiple after stronger-than-expected Q2 revenue, which can support bullish sentiment. Is Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Undervalued After Stronger Than Expected Q2 Revenue?
  • Neutral Sentiment: A piece on Domino's trading at a premium to cash flow but a discount to earnings suggests the stock may be fairly valued rather than clearly expensive or cheap. Dominos (DPZ) Stock May Trade At A Premium To Cash Flow But A Discount To Earnings
  • Neutral Sentiment: A short-interest update noted zero reported shares and no meaningful days-to-cover reading, so it does not provide a clear new directional signal for the stock.
  • Negative Sentiment: Oppenheimer issued a more cautious forecast for Domino's Pizza, and BMO Capital trimmed its price target to $420, which could temper enthusiasm. Oppenheimer Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Domino's Pizza NASDAQ: DPZ Stock Price BMO Capital Markets Lowers Domino's Pizza NASDAQ: DPZ Price Target to $420.00

Domino's Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $332.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 52 week low of $282.00 and a 52 week high of $486.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.07.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.89 EPS for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is 45.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Northcoast Research reduced their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $525.00 to $445.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $402.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domino's Pizza

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino's Pizza

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.01, for a total transaction of $144,643.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,777,637.52. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $611,451 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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