Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924,005 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 432,187 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Charles Schwab worth $180,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Charles Schwab reported record quarterly revenue and earnings, beating estimates with EPS of $1.62 on revenue of $7.07 billion, helped by a 57% jump in daily average revenue trades and a 21% rise in revenue year over year. Schwab Beats 2Q Estimates as Retail Traders Pile Into Market

Charles Schwab reported record quarterly revenue and earnings, beating estimates with EPS of $1.62 on revenue of $7.07 billion, helped by a 57% jump in daily average revenue trades and a 21% rise in revenue year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company added 1.4 million brokerage accounts and raised its 2026 outlook, signaling continued client growth and stronger revenue momentum from trading activity, lending growth, and AI-related investments. Schwab Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Growth & AI-Led Expansion

The company added 1.4 million brokerage accounts and raised its 2026 outlook, signaling continued client growth and stronger revenue momentum from trading activity, lending growth, and AI-related investments. Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on SCHW to $125 from $122 and kept an overweight rating, reflecting optimism about further upside. Benzinga

Barclays raised its price target on SCHW to $125 from $122 and kept an overweight rating, reflecting optimism about further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the strong earnings beat, some reports say SCHW slipped as investors locked in gains and focused on higher expenses and near-term valuation after the results. Schwab Stock Slides Despite Q2 Earnings Beat on Robust Trading & NIR

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $200,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,937.38. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,520 shares of company stock valued at $622,392. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $100.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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