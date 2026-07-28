Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. $ARCO

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO - Free Report) by 132.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,483,732 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 1,987,271 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.65% of Arcos Dorados worth $28,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Optimize Financial Inc increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 86,291 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 19,665 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 49,409 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 918,063 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.48. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 4.86%.The firm's revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Santander upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARCO

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc is the largest independent McDonald's franchisee in the world, operating under an exclusive license agreement with McDonald's Corporation. The company develops, owns and operates quick-service restaurants, offering the full McDonald's menu, including hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, sides, desserts and McCafé beverages. In addition to restaurant operations, Arcos Dorados manages supply chain logistics, property development, training and support services for its franchise network.

Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, Arcos Dorados serves 20 markets across Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Uruguay.

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