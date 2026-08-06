Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mama's Creations, Inc. $MAMA

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Mama's Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA - Free Report) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,640 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 155,367 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.77% of Mama's Creations worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Mama's Creations in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mama's Creations during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mama's Creations in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mama's Creations in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mama's Creations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mama's Creations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.15 million, a PE ratio of 130.36 and a beta of 0.56. Mama's Creations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. Mama's Creations had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.21%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mama's Creations, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAMA shares. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mama's Creations in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Mama's Creations from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Mama's Creations from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mama's Creations from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Mama's Creations in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mama's Creations presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAMA

Mama's Creations Profile

Mama's Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini's, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

See Also

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