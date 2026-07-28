Sei Investments Co. Buys 148,493 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,043 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 148,493 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $30,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

GEHC opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business's 50-day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $89.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter J. Arduini acquired 4,169 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.92 per share, with a total value of $249,806.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 259,424 shares in the company, valued at $15,544,686.08. This trade represents a 1.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodney F. Hochman acquired 1,618 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,364.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,364.54. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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