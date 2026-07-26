Sei Investments Co. Buys 18,403 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 18,403 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $57,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $787.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $656.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $541.00 and a 12 month high of $821.11. The business's 50-day moving average price is $635.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $714.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.22 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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