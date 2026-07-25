Sei Investments Co. Buys 204,446 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 125.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,663 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 204,446 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.46% of MongoDB worth $89,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 120 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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MongoDB Stock Down 0.3%

MongoDB stock opened at $298.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.24. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.47 and a twelve month high of $444.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of -806.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1,225.98 and a beta of 1.55.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total value of $15,326,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 161,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,980,727.92. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,264,100. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 127,746 shares of company stock worth $47,343,538 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $405.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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