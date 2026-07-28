Sei Investments Co. Buys 2,192 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,352 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Hubbell worth $29,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,514,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,116,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Hubbell by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,015,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $452,675,000 after purchasing an additional 278,649 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 551,620 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $244,980,000 after buying an additional 208,327 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 355.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 222,485 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $95,738,000 after buying an additional 173,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,164,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Wall Street Zen raised Hubbell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $554.38.

Read Our Latest Report on HUBB

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $499.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $488.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. Hubbell Inc has a 52 week low of $403.82 and a 52 week high of $565.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 19.98 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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