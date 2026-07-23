Sei Investments Co. Buys 227,631 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,345,183 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 227,631 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $194,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $149.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $347.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $147.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.67. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

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Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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