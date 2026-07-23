Sei Investments Co. Buys 247,637 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,658,479 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 247,637 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.38% of Welltower worth $525,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Leonteq Securities AG raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 92.3% in the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $245.24 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.24 and a 52-week high of $247.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a PE ratio of 121.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is presently 146.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Welltower from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $235.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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