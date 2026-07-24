Sei Investments Co. Buys 26,329 Shares of Moody's Corporation $MCO

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,458 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 26,329 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Moody's worth $111,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody's by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 58 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody's in the second quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody's by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Moody's in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Moody's in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Moody's News

Here are the key news stories impacting Moody's this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $71,679.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $900,534.95. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total value of $665,533.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,846,709.88. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $1,495,098. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Moody's Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $472.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody's Corporation has a 12 month low of $402.28 and a 12 month high of $546.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $464.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.75.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Moody's had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 80.35%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.500-17.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody's Corporation will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Moody's's payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Moody's in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Moody's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Moody's from $590.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Moody's from $557.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Moody's in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $553.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Moody's

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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