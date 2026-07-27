Sei Investments Co. Buys 29,508 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,095 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,508 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of United Airlines worth $37,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,286 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 31,921 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 441.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 39,921 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 23,183 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $132.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $156.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Airlines

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 48,303 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $5,859,153.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 798,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $96,910,087.70. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at $19,421,965.55. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,381 shares of company stock valued at $10,837,575. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $118.27 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $138.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.78. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.62 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

See Also

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