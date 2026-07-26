Sei Investments Co. Buys 32,827 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,205 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 32,827 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of The Hartford Insurance Group worth $46,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,140 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 167,868 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $21,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 193,020 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 39,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company's stock.

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The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $140.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.51. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $120.33 and a one year high of $144.50.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 15.00%.The Hartford Insurance Group's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

Key Headlines Impacting The Hartford Insurance Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Hartford Insurance Group this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Adin M. Tooker sold 8,895 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total transaction of $1,201,981.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 38,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,163,047.04. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded The Hartford Insurance Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (down from $148.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $148.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HIG

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

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