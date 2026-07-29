Sei Investments Co. Buys 370,347 Shares of CubeSmart $CUBE

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Free Report) by 142.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,877 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 370,347 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.28% of CubeSmart worth $23,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CubeSmart alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 174.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CUBE

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE CUBE opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $43.26.

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE Stock is a Smart Pullback Play

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $281.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. CubeSmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. CubeSmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.30%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CubeSmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CubeSmart wasn't on the list.

While CubeSmart currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here