Sei Investments Co. Buys 40,429 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. $WGO

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO - Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,204 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 40,429 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.59% of Winnebago Industries worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,237 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $80,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,580,068 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $48,968,000 after purchasing an additional 129,228 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,354,155 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $54,870,000 after purchasing an additional 937,140 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 993,294 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $30,782,000 after purchasing an additional 64,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,184 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $36,030,000 after buying an additional 72,478 shares during the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $36.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WGO

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $900.17 million, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $50.16.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The RV manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $698.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $755.67 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business's revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Winnebago Industries's payout ratio is presently 102.94%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and specialty vehicles, headquartered in Forest City, Iowa. Since its founding in 1958, the company has gained recognition for its motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth-wheel products under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands. Its portfolio also includes towable RVs, camper vans and commercial vehicles tailored for healthcare, government and mobile retail applications.

In addition to vehicle production, Winnebago Industries maintains an extensive dealer and service network across the United States and Canada, supplemented by parts distribution centers and customer support resources.

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