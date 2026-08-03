Sei Investments Co. Buys 69,573 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. $VPG

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG - Free Report) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 69,573 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.26% of Vishay Precision Group worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,989,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $9,813,000 after buying an additional 53,102 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,459,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on VPG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $63.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $54.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.67.

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Vishay Precision Group Stock Up 0.0%

VPG opened at $92.09 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $120.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.26. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $151.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 204.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 1.85%.The firm had revenue of $84.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group NYSE: VPG specializes in the design, manufacture and calibration of precision sensors, instrumentation and measurement systems used in a broad range of applications. Its product portfolio includes load cells, tension links, weighing modules, torque transducers, digital indicators and data acquisition systems. These solutions serve critical requirements for accuracy, reliability and repeatability in sectors such as industrial automation, test and measurement, medical devices, food and beverage processing, aerospace and defense.

The company traces its roots to the sensor and measurement division of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, from which it was spun off as an independent public company in March 2016.

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