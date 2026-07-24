Sei Investments Co. Buys 846,230 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,525,999 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 846,230 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Exelon worth $123,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Exelon by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company's stock.

Exelon Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.31.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Exelon's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exelon's dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Exelon from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $50.00 price target on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Exelon from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.33.

View Our Latest Report on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

See Also

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