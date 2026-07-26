Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,721 shares of the company's stock after selling 66,224 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.71% of HealthEquity worth $50,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 1,723.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 310 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Leonteq Securities AG increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 159.9% during the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 382 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company's stock.

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HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $94.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.76 and a 1-year high of $105.96. The company's fifty day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.94.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $354.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.02 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 17.25%.The firm's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 2,439 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $219,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,775,970. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 7,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 91,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,202,690. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock worth $1,651,280. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company set a $111.00 price objective on HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen raised HealthEquity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on HQY

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

Further Reading

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