Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,317 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 178,524 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $54,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 29,004 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,435,683 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $195,267,000 after acquiring an additional 292,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average of $101.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $137.49. The firm has a market cap of $179.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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