Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Box, Inc. $BOX

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,198,450 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 133,475 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 2.31% of BOX worth $75,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in BOX by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,511,258 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $134,932,000 after purchasing an additional 604,946 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,330,168 shares of the software maker's stock worth $99,605,000 after buying an additional 251,520 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 823,134.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,054,200 shares of the software maker's stock worth $91,351,000 after buying an additional 3,053,829 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BOX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,674,883 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $63,232,000 after buying an additional 13,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at BOX

In related news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 12,470 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $313,869.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 558,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,063,460.63. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $159,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 115,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,619.44. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,201. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BOX. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BOX from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BOX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded BOX from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded BOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BOX

BOX Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of BOX opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.74. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $305.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.39 million. BOX had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. BOX has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.390 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS. Analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

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