Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,745 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 112,013 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Analog Devices worth $204,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 166,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $53,034,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 272.3% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 100,894 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,098,000 after acquiring an additional 73,793 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,008,833 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $320,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 44.8% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 51,160 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $386.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $218.37 and a one year high of $445.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total value of $573,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 120,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,169,745.25. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total transaction of $389,830.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,536.77. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $441.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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