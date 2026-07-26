Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Invitation Home $INVH

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,053,588 shares of the company's stock after selling 694,698 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.35% of Invitation Home worth $51,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Home by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company's stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Home by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Home by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,171 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company's stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company's stock.

Get Invitation Home alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Invitation Home from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Compass Point upgraded Invitation Home to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Invitation Home from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Invitation Home from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INVH

Invitation Home Stock Performance

INVH stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Invitation Home has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $32.27. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $689.91 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invitation Home, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invitation Home wasn't on the list.

While Invitation Home currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here