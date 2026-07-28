Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,914 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 36,745 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Entegris worth $34,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Entegris by 7.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Entegris by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,021 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Entegris by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,823 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Entegris from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENTG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,975.88. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $2,642,586.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 69,038 shares in the company, valued at $9,171,007.92. This represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,624. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $126.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.29. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $186.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 73.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.72 million. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Entegris's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Entegris's payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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