Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,007 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 60,221 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $57,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRSH. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $18,889,506.81. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MRSH stock opened at $180.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.60 and a twelve month high of $213.80. The stock has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRSH. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $201.69.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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