Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC - Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771,530 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 128,232 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $35,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maseco LLP grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 652 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $51.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 19.13%.The business's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Truist Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "mixed" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Truist Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Truist Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

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