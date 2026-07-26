Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762,068 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 638,649 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of VICI Properties worth $48,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8,032.2% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company's stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,699 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 57.3% in the first quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,672,673 shares of the company's stock worth $73,017,000 after acquiring an additional 432,113 shares during the period. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 43,423 shares of the company's stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price objective on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Read Our Latest Report on VICI

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.6%

VICI Properties stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 76.83%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.64%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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