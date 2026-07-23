Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,429 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.20% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $179,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,031 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,940 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,634,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $6,815,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,760 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $124,384,000 after purchasing an additional 152,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $1,118,530.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,595.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of HII stock opened at $277.32 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.45 and a twelve month high of $460.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.66 and a 200 day moving average of $362.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $405.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $374.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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