Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,271,796 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 304,919 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Intel were worth $56,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $2,233,159,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $982,279,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intel by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Down 7.9%

INTC stock opened at $92.32 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The company has a market capitalization of $464.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 2.18. The business's 50 day moving average price is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Reuters article

Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. CNBC article

Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage highlighted stronger data-center and AI demand, along with early progress in Intel’s foundry business and 18A manufacturing roadmap. MarketWatch/Fool article

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intel from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.67.

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Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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