Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,642 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 94,598 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $149,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,789 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $52,982,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,291 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 987 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,664 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 83,187 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $40,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Thermo Fisher Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 8.9%

TMO stock opened at $573.43 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $435.27 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $491.42 and a 200-day moving average of $513.08. The company has a market capitalization of $213.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Evercore set a $570.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $606.45.

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About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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