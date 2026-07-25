Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,188 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 74,431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of AMETEK worth $89,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 16.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,784 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 65.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company's stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 105.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,274 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,641,000 after acquiring an additional 81,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,882 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $270.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AMETEK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $275.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME opened at $242.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.61 and a 12-month high of $244.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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