Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,715 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.27% of Labcorp worth $59,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Labcorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Labcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Labcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Labcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Labcorp Price Performance

NYSE LH opened at $296.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.09. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.52 and a 52 week high of $298.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.16. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Labcorp's payout ratio is 25.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Labcorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Labcorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Labcorp from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $315.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on LH

Insider Buying and Selling at Labcorp

In other Labcorp news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,903 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $1,502,313.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 107,234 shares in the company, valued at $27,291,053. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Bryan T. Vaughn sold 234 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $66,968.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,930,637.74. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,696. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

About Labcorp

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

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